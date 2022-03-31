WATCH | This survivor is going nuts for testicular cancer awareness

Don’t mind the man running below Table Mountain in his Speedo. As a cancer survivor, Torsten Koehler is drawing attention to Love Your Nuts, the campaign he founded to get men talking about testicular cancer.

“At the age of 30 it feels like your world shatters into thousands of pieces because you don’t expect cancer,” he says.

Koehler was a school teacher when he received his diagnosis. While reading a children's sex education book to teach his class, he used the knowledge to check himself and discovered a lump.

The disease changed the trajectory of his life, and today Koehler adopts a comedic approach to tackle the subject head-on.