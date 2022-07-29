Mashatile downplays Nelson Mandela Bay black eye
DA-led coalition takes metro from ANC
As the ANC suffered yet another crushing blow with the loss of power in one of the three metros it governs, acting party secretary-general Paul Mashatile described this as a sign of things to come.
On Thursday the DA entered into a coalition agreement with the ANC’s former coalition partners the AIC, Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), PAC and UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay, effectively ending the ANC's eight-month rule since November's local government elections...
