Mashatile downplays Nelson Mandela Bay black eye

DA-led coalition takes metro from ANC

29 July 2022 - 07:11
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

As the ANC suffered yet another crushing blow with the loss of power in one of the three metros it governs, acting party secretary-general Paul Mashatile described this as a sign of things to come.

On Thursday the DA entered into a coalition agreement with the ANC’s former coalition partners the AIC, Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), PAC and UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay, effectively ending the ANC's eight-month rule since November's local government elections...

