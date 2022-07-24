KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala suffered a major defeat on Saturday night when he lost out on his ANC chairmanship to political opponent Sboniso Duma.
Duma beat Zikalala by 265 votes after the newly elected chairperson received 930 votes from the 1,608 delegates who cast their vote.
The KZN 9th conference, which was characterised by delays, took place at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend.
Duma's slate, known as the "Talibans", had a clean sweep at the elections with Kokstad mayor Bheki Mtolo elected provincial secretary, beating Mdumiseni Ntuli for the position.
Taking to the podium for the first time after his election and ushered there by Zikalala, Duma said unity in the province would prevail going forward.
Nomagugu Simelane – the only female official – was elected deputy chair, Sipho Hlomuka returns to his role as deputy secretary and former Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba was elected as treasurer.
As the top five reached the stage, delegates broke into song and again expressed their concerns over the alleged ill-treatment of former ANC president Jacob Zuma and sang "Wenzeni uZuma" loosely translated to what has Zuma done?
A visibly disappointed Zikalala took a second to breathe before going back to plenary after losing to Duma.
On Sunday, it remains to be seen if President Cyril Ramaphosa will pitch at the conference and also the kind of environment he will be walking into – whether it will be hostile or welcoming.
Sboniso Duma takes over from Sihle Zikalala as new ANC KZN chair
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
