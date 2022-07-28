×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Joburg mayor puts her focus on getting the basics right

Phalatse wants lights on, running water and clean and safe streets

28 July 2022 - 08:09
Mpho Koka Journalist

It might take the City of Joburg three years to procure enough electricity to deal with the power crisis in the city. 

Speaking to Sowetan this week, mayor Mpho Phalatse, who has been in office for eight months, gave an update on what she has done to address service delivery issues in the city. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial