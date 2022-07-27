×

Soccer

Banyana stars dominate Women’s Afcon Best XI

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 27 July 2022 - 14:23
Four Banyana Banyana players have been selected to the Wafcon Bext XI.
Image: CAF

Newly-crowned African champions Banyana Banyana dominate the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Team of the Tournament.

The 2022 Wafcon was staged in Morocco where SA defeated the hosts 2-1 in the final on Saturday night to lift the title for the first time.

Four Banyana players — Goalkeeper of the Tournament Andile Dlamini, defender Bambanani Mbane, midfielder and captain Refiloe Jane and attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe — have been named in the 2022 Wafcon Best XI.

Runners up Morocco have the second highest number of players in the Best XI — three, with left-back Zineb Redouani, skipper and midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak and attacking midfielder Fatima Tagnaout.

The Team of the Tournament was selected by the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) Technical Study Group (TSG).

The TSG went for a 4-3-3 formation, with SA represented in each of the four departments — goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack.

SA’s neighbours Zambia, who finished third, have two representatives in left-back Margaret Belemu and captain and midfielder Grace Chanda.

Eleven-time winners Nigeria, who finished fourth, also had two players included — defender Osinachi Ohale and attacker Rasheedat Ajibade.

Banyana’s two-goal hero of the final, Hildah Magaia, did not make the Best XI despite ending Wafcon as joint top scorer with Ajibade and Chebbak on three goals.

Chebbak was named Best Player of the Tournament while Banyana returned home with the Fair Play Award.

After arriving to a heroines’ welcome on Tuesday, Banyana’s victory celebrations continued on Wednesday as they presented the trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Banyana players have been promised a combined R15m from SA Football Association and department of sport.

TimesLIVE

