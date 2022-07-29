Phone records trip up tavern owner in kids' murder case
Suspect accused of trying to influence probe with false calls
Tavern owner Pontsho Mohlanka, who is accused of killing three children in Orange Farm, allegedly called and sent phone messages to investigators giving them false leads about the killings days prior to her second arrest.
This testimony was presented at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge by Cpt Kgabo Mohlamme, from Gauteng Detective Services...
