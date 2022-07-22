×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three brothers shot dead at their Motherwell home

Dad finds bodies of his sons

By Yolanda Palezweni - 22 July 2022 - 09:01
A bullet-riddled home of an Eastern Cape man who was shot and killed in the evening on Wednesday in Motherwell, Gqeberha. The attackers also shot dead the man’s two brothers.
A bullet-riddled home of an Eastern Cape man who was shot and killed in the evening on Wednesday in Motherwell, Gqeberha. The attackers also shot dead the man’s two brothers.
Image: Werner Hills

Three brothers were shot dead in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday leaving residents in the street shocked by the  killings. 

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the owner of a house in Mlele Street heard several gunshots at about 8pm but did not go outside to check.

“After hearing a vehicle driving away, the owner emerged from his house,” she said.

“He discovered the body of his son, aged 24,  lying at the entrance of his flat at the back of the property.”

Swart said the bodies of the man’s two other sons, aged 17 and 21, were found inside the flat.

“All three victims were shot in the head,” she said. 

The provincial organised crime investigation unit is investigating the case.

“The motive for the murders is yet to be established,” she said.

Swart said a case of murder and attempted murder in 2021 at the same address was still under investigation.

The victims’ family declined to comment.

Neighbours said the shootings started when load-shedding kicked in.

One neighbour said it was not the first time that the family living in the house had been shot at.

“There were no screams heard while any of this happened,” she said.

“We just heard the father sobbing, asking what he was going to do with the bodies of his children.

“I could not sleep. They grew up in front of us.

“We never imagined they would die like this. “Whoever did this came to kill them.

“We can’t begin to imagine the pain the father must feel.”

Another resident said: “This is scary because we have children at our own homes.”

‘I don’t know how I survived tavern shooting'

For 10 minutes *Andile squeezed his body underneath the pool table at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, while a man with an AK-47 stood by ...
News
1 week ago

Survivor of deadly Bampoenkraal farm assault fears for life

Three of seven accused also suspects in Coka brothers' murders
News
1 year ago

'Coka brothers not only ones killed at the farm'

The investigating officer in the Coka brothers' murder case has told the Piet Retief magistrate's court that another double murder happened at the ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released