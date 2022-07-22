Families grit their teeth as inflation squeezes harder
Breadwinners downscale to bare necessities
Hard times and the rising cost of food forced pensioner Angelina Phafane to stop buying bread for her three grandchildren daily as a way of tightening the household budget.
Phafane, 62, of Mlamlankunzi, Soweto, decided that the children, aged three, five and eight will have to survive on groceries that has shrunk over the past five months as food prices skyrocket...
