South Africa

Farmers call for urgent action to stop high food prices

'Load-shedding has made things even more difficult'

07 July 2022 - 10:01
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Farmers are calling for urgent action to prevent soaring food prices and potential shortages as a result of the ongoing electricity blackouts that have increased the cost of production of basic necessities.

Agri SA, a federation of agricultural food producers across the country, raised the alarm on Wednesday amid the ongoing rolling blackouts brought by load-shedding that consumers will be the hardest hit should the crisis persist...

