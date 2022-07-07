Farmers call for urgent action to stop high food prices
'Load-shedding has made things even more difficult'
Farmers are calling for urgent action to prevent soaring food prices and potential shortages as a result of the ongoing electricity blackouts that have increased the cost of production of basic necessities.
Agri SA, a federation of agricultural food producers across the country, raised the alarm on Wednesday amid the ongoing rolling blackouts brought by load-shedding that consumers will be the hardest hit should the crisis persist...
