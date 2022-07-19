Joburg couple nabbed after fighting over 'stolen loot'
Syndicate targeted socialite Karombe's millions
A Johannesburg woman wanted in connection with the theft of R36m siphoned from the estate of the late Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Obert Karombe was nabbed when she went to report a case of domestic violence.
Nomaphelo Sethi, 28, her Cameroonian boyfriend Rody Martial Nzeya, 43, and Thabiso Matenda appeared at the Makhado magistrate's court in Limpopo on Monday on charges of theft. They are believed to be part of a syndicate that targets estates of deceased people...
