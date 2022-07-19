×

South Africa

Enyobeni tavern deaths: all 21 children had methanol in their blood

19 July 2022 - 12:55
Enyobeni Tavern, where 21 East London children lost their lives.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

All the children who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy had methanol in their blood.

This was announced at the briefing by police and the health department on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape health DG Dr Litha Matiwane said they were still waiting for blood results to see if there had been a toxic level of methanol ingested.

The postmortems into the deaths at the East London tavern on Sunday June 26 were done on the day, but blood samples taken and sent to the forensic pathology lab in Cape Town have only just returned.

Matiwane said they also tested the blood for alcohol and carbon monoxide poisoning but found the levels were not high enough to cause death.

TimesLIVE

Enyobeni tavern deaths: Police to provide more details on Tuesday

Police and the health department will on Tuesday provide an update on investigations into the cause of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
