×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Enyobeni tavern deaths: Police to provide more details on Tuesday

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2022 - 09:00
A ceremonial funeral service was held for those who died in the Enyobeni tragedy in East London.
A ceremonial funeral service was held for those who died in the Enyobeni tragedy in East London.
Image: ALAN EASON

Police and the health department will on Tuesday provide an update on investigations into the cause of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.

The postmortems into the death of 21 Eastern Cape youths at the East London tavern on Sunday June 26 is eagerly awaited, particularly by their families who have spoken out on their need for closure.

Survivors have recounted different versions about what had happened, with some saying  they felt lumps in their throats and struggled to swallow or breathe while others referred to a stampede after pepper spray was allegedly discharged.

Earlier this month, the owner of the tavern and two employees were arrested on charges relating to the sale or supply of alcohol to children.

TimesLIVE

READER LETTER | SA court cases not serving justice

SA court cases are taking too long to be finalised. For those who are rich, our law just looks beyond them.
Opinion
4 days ago

SOWETAN | Community failed tavern victims

The arrest of the owner of East London's infamous tavern is a case of too little too late; the death of 21 teenagers could have been prevented.
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released