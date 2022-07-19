Police and the health department will on Tuesday provide an update on investigations into the cause of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
The postmortems into the death of 21 Eastern Cape youths at the East London tavern on Sunday June 26 is eagerly awaited, particularly by their families who have spoken out on their need for closure.
Survivors have recounted different versions about what had happened, with some saying they felt lumps in their throats and struggled to swallow or breathe while others referred to a stampede after pepper spray was allegedly discharged.
Earlier this month, the owner of the tavern and two employees were arrested on charges relating to the sale or supply of alcohol to children.
TimesLIVE
Enyobeni tavern deaths: Police to provide more details on Tuesday
Image: ALAN EASON
Police and the health department will on Tuesday provide an update on investigations into the cause of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
The postmortems into the death of 21 Eastern Cape youths at the East London tavern on Sunday June 26 is eagerly awaited, particularly by their families who have spoken out on their need for closure.
Survivors have recounted different versions about what had happened, with some saying they felt lumps in their throats and struggled to swallow or breathe while others referred to a stampede after pepper spray was allegedly discharged.
Earlier this month, the owner of the tavern and two employees were arrested on charges relating to the sale or supply of alcohol to children.
TimesLIVE
READER LETTER | SA court cases not serving justice
SOWETAN | Community failed tavern victims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos