×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Community failed tavern victims

By Sowetan - 14 July 2022 - 09:03

The arrest of the owner of East London's infamous tavern is a case of too little too late; the death of 21 teenagers could have been prevented.

Police revealed on Wednesday that the Enyobeni tavern owner and two employees had been arrested for alleged contravention of the Liquor Act...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released