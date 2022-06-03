×

South Africa

Schoolgirl arrested for allegedly murdering her newborn baby

By TimesLIVE - 03 June 2022 - 14:03
The baby's grandmother woke to find her missing in the early hours of Thursday morning, said police. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/VITALINKA

A 16-year-old Mpumalanga girl has been arrested for allegedly killing her two-week-old baby and hiding the body in her schoolbag.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said the baby's grandmother woke to find the baby girl missing in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“She asked the baby's mother about the child's whereabouts, but she apparently refused to speak.”

The granny contacted police, who questioned the Ehlanzeni teenager.

“She [allegedly] admitted she killed the baby and stuffed her body in a schoolbag. She led the police to the room where she hid the bag and was arrested,” Mohlala said.

The teen is expected to appear in court soon.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela said the crime was “tragic and unfortunate” and urged young mothers to seek assistance from relevant organisations if they are struggling to cope.

TimesLIVE

