'Trains will take two years to run again'

Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) is facing a crisis that could affect the operation of trains in Gauteng due to damaged infrastructure.



It will cost Prasa billions of rand to repair the damage to the rails, overhead electrical cables and railway stations. The theft and vandalism are currently taking place day and night with no clear interest by law enforcement to stop it. The damage is going to leave hundreds of thousands of Metrorail users in limbo when the lockdown regulations are eased to level 1 and rains allowed to return to full operation...