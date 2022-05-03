WATCH | Two men vandalise Durban road sign in 'act of racism'
eThekwini Municipality has labelled the vandalism of the Andrew Zondo Road sign in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, an “act of racism”.
In the video, posted by ward councillor Andre Beetge on Facebook on Freedom Day, two men are seen uprooting the road sign and stepping on it while a group of women can be heard laughing.
A woman calls out in what appears to be a British accent for one of the men, named George, to “pick the sign up so we can chuck it in the road”.
The men eventually walk away leaving the sign on the ground.
eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the city was shocked by the video.
“We are appealing to anyone that has information to assist the police so that those responsible are made to face the full might of the law. We view this as nothing but an act of racism.”
Beetge also called for witnesses to come forward so criminal charges could be laid against the men.
Comments on his post were divided as some defended the act, calling Zondo a murderer.
Zondo was an Umkhonto we Sizwe operative. He detonated a bomb at Sanlam Centre in Amanzimtoti on December 23 1985, killing five people.
Several Durban street names have been changed since September 2009. Zondo’s name was among 108 proposed as new street names.
More than 12,000 people objected to the proposed names at the time.
