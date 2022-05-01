Stress during pregnancy may be detrimental to your baby's growing brain — study

Going through stress during pregnancy may have dire consequences for your unborn baby’s brain development with a new study linking stress with decreased cognitive development.

According to the new research by US researchers, not only do maternal stress, depression and anxiety negatively affect the cognitive outcomes of babies, but they also result in poor ability to manage emotional responses during parenting.

In the first study to shed light on a link between the developing brain in the uterus and long-term cognitive development consequences of high levels of stress, researchers from the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC followed about 97 pregnant women and their babies. All pregnant participants were healthy, most had some level of education and were employed.

To quantify prenatal maternal stress, anxiety and depression, researchers used self-reported questionnaires. Foetal brain volumes and cortical folding were measured from 3D images derived from MRI scans. The children’s neurodevelopment was measured at 18 months.

While still in the womb, the researchers observed changes in the sulcal depth (folds in the outer part of the brain) and left hippocampal volume, which is associated with memory performance in brain. The changes suggested decreased cognitive development, which is seen after birth.