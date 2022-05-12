'Mam’ Dolly embodied what a professional nurse is'

Eluthandweni clinic nominated for inaugural #MyNurseHero award

Eluthandweni Maternity Clinic situated in the heart of Vosloorus, on the East Rand, is a healthcare facility that was built on love, extreme dedication and sacrifice.



Established in 1990 by late midwife Dolly Dube at the time when the East Rand was thrusted into extreme violence that not only stopped life’s daily routines but also prevented pregnant women from seeking medical attention that they needed. ..