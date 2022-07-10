Seven people were injured when a vehicle rolled on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the accident happened on a bridge near Dokodweni.
“Upon arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue medics it was determined that a vehicle had rolled leaving seven people with injuries ranging from minor to critical.”
The team stabilised patients and transported them to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Seven injured in KZN highway accident
Image: IPSS
Seven people were injured when a vehicle rolled on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the accident happened on a bridge near Dokodweni.
“Upon arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue medics it was determined that a vehicle had rolled leaving seven people with injuries ranging from minor to critical.”
The team stabilised patients and transported them to hospital.
TimesLIVE
‘Drunk driver’ blamed for KZN south coast horror crash in which five died
Multiple truck crash in KZN closes part of N2 highway
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos