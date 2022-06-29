EFF says Gordhan, De Ruyter must take blame for Eskom woes as load-shedding continues

The opposition party also criticised Gordhan for “avoiding accountability” during Tuesday’s media briefing on Eskom’s woes.

Gordhan said some Eskom employees were unable to report for duty because they were being threatened by striking members.

The EFF said load-shedding is a deliberate crisis to justify calls for Eskom’s privatisation.

“For Gordhan to blame the rolling blackouts, which are due to no plan to increase energy generation capacity, on protesting workers is pathetic. All South Africans must reject with contempt the attempt by de Ruyter and Gordhan to attribute SA’s energy crisis to the legitimate strike by workers at Eskom.”