Africa

Gunmen ambush Nigeria President Buhari's advance convoy

By Reuters - 06 July 2022 - 11:57
President Muhammadu Buhari was not in the convoy of cars carrying an advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers.
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Unidentified gunmen ambushed the advance convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in the northern state of Katsina injuring two, a spokesperson for presidency said in a statement.

Buhari was not in the convoy of cars carrying an advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers heading to the president's hometown of Daura, near the border with Niger, to prepare for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and security personnel accompanying the convoy,” the statement said.

The attack on the convoy highlights the ongoing security challenges the country is facing particularly in the northern regions where armed gangs are rife.

In a separate attack late on Wednesday, another set of unidentified gunmen raided a medium-security prison in Kuje, near the capital Abuja, a spokesperson for the correctional services said in a statement.

“Men of the armed squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control,” the spokesperson said.

