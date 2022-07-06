Unholy pact between ANC and Sadtu on cadres will destroy this country

Corrupt, mutually beneficial symbiosis does not add value to education

The Zondo commission report has slammed the ANC‘s cadre deployment policy as unconstitutional and illegal.



This policy and practice entails the ANC systematically placing its party loyalists in the public service and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Chief justice Raymond Zondo went further and declared that cadre deployment violated section 195 of the constitution, which states that appointments in the public service must be based on “competence, objectivity and fairness” as well as section 196, in terms of which the Public Service Commission (PSC) is established. ..