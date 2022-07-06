×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Unholy pact between ANC and Sadtu on cadres will destroy this country

Corrupt, mutually beneficial symbiosis does not add value to education

By Nathaniel Lee - 06 July 2022 - 09:00

The Zondo commission report has slammed the ANC‘s cadre deployment policy as unconstitutional and illegal.

This policy and practice entails the ANC systematically placing its party loyalists in the public service and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Chief justice Raymond Zondo went further and declared that cadre deployment violated section 195 of the constitution, which states that appointments in the public service must be based on “competence, objectivity and fairness” as well as section 196, in terms of which the Public Service Commission (PSC) is established. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released