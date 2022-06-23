State capturers expected to delay quest for justice
'We need to see people behind bars'
It could take up to 10 years to get people implicated in state capture to face the music.
This is according to experts who also warned that those fingered in the Zondo commission of inquiry report would challenge it, prolonging the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) ability to get perpetrators in the dock...
