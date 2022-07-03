Teacher accused of stealing goats in Limpopo burnt to death

Limpopo police are on the hunt for suspects after an FET college teacher was burnt alive, allegedly for stealing goats.

Police said 43-year-old Siphiwe Zondo was transporting the goats he had bought in Mamaolo, Ga-Mphahlele village, when he was attacked on Saturday.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said Zondo’s bakkie was stopped and he was pulled out.

“Afterwards, the victim was severely assaulted and burnt to death, together with his motor vehicle, after being suspected of stock theft.”