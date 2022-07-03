×

South Africa

Teacher accused of stealing goats in Limpopo burnt to death

By Zoe Mahopo - 03 July 2022 - 15:52
Victim's bakkie also set alight.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Limpopo police are on the hunt for suspects after an FET college teacher was burnt alive, allegedly for stealing goats.

Police said 43-year-old Siphiwe Zondo was transporting the goats he had bought in Mamaolo, Ga-Mphahlele village, when he was attacked on Saturday.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said Zondo’s bakkie was stopped and he was pulled out.

“Afterwards, the victim was severely assaulted and burnt to death, together with his motor vehicle, after being suspected of stock theft.”

He said when police officers arrived on the scene, they found an incinerated bakkie and Zondo's body a few metres away.

No stolen goats were found.

He said Zondo, who was originally from KwaZulu-Natal, lived in Lebowakgomo Zone A.

“Members of the community are cautioned not to take the law into their own hands but rather to hand over the suspects to the police for investigation and prosecution.”

He urged members of the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

