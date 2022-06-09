×

South Africa

MEC concerned at deaths of five North West teachers in seven days

By TimesLIVE - 09 June 2022 - 10:09
North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela says losing five experienced teachers in a week is a problem for the department. File photo.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela on Wednesday said she was disturbed about the loss of five educators, a general assistant and two pupils who died in various incidents in the past two weeks.

Three of the educators died of natural causes.

The department said a teacher from Rutanang Primary in Rustenburg was shot dead while sitting in her car in front of the school gates last Tuesday.

At Kutlwanong Special School for the Deaf near Phokeng, the principal and the general assistant died separately from natural causes last week. The deputy principal of Tlhoafalo Secondary school in Sannieshof also died of natural causes while a teacher from the same school died in a car accident. On Tuesday, a principal from Tlhabane Technical School died.

Also last week, two pupils from Bloemhof Primary School were killed in a vehicle accident.

 “I am concerned at the large number of departmental officials who have died in recent weeks.” She said losing so many experienced employees at the same time was a problem.

TimesLIVE

