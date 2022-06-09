MEC concerned at deaths of five North West teachers in seven days

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela on Wednesday said she was disturbed about the loss of five educators, a general assistant and two pupils who died in various incidents in the past two weeks.

Three of the educators died of natural causes.

The department said a teacher from Rutanang Primary in Rustenburg was shot dead while sitting in her car in front of the school gates last Tuesday.

At Kutlwanong Special School for the Deaf near Phokeng, the principal and the general assistant died separately from natural causes last week. The deputy principal of Tlhoafalo Secondary school in Sannieshof also died of natural causes while a teacher from the same school died in a car accident. On Tuesday, a principal from Tlhabane Technical School died.