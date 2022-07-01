Icasa a step closer to getting new councillors

Dimakatso Qocha, Nompucuko Nontombana, Dikeledi Mushi and Thabisa Faye are set to fill the vacancies at the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) council.

Qocha is a returning councillor.

Communication and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has informed National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of her intention to appoint the four, whose names were recommended in March to be councillors in the regulatory body.

Despite there being four vacancies in the council, the National Assembly approved a list of seven candidates for Ntshavheni to choose from. Ntombiza Sithole, Sesethu Gqomo and Rossana Gell completed the list.

The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies said it decided to submit seven names to assist Ntshavheni, as the appointing authority, to appoint from the same pool in the event that one of the appointed councillors vacates office a few months after his or her appointment.