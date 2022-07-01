×

South Africa

Icasa a step closer to getting new councillors

01 July 2022 - 14:38
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Dimakatso Qocha, Nompucuko Nontombana, Dikeledi Mushi and Thabisa Faye are set to fill the vacancies at the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) council.

Qocha is a returning councillor.

Communication and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has informed National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of her intention to appoint the four, whose names were recommended in March to be councillors in the regulatory body.

Despite there being four vacancies in the council, the National Assembly approved a list of seven candidates for Ntshavheni to choose from. Ntombiza Sithole, Sesethu Gqomo and Rossana Gell completed the list.

The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies said it decided to submit seven names to assist Ntshavheni, as the appointing authority, to appoint from the same pool in the event that one of the appointed councillors vacates office a few months after his or her appointment.

“This is informed by the financial prudency on the side of the committee in case of declines, given the time it has taken to finalise the report, as well as the committee’s experience with regard to previous appointments,” said committee chair Boyce Maneli at the time.

In a letter to Mapisa-Nqakula dated June 2, Ntshavheni said she proposed the appointment of the four names “upon analysing the current skills of the council and against those of recommended candidates to ensure a balanced skills mix in the council”.

During the parliamentary debate on the names in March, MPs revealed the names were listed according to their ranking by the committee.

The four will fill vacancies due to the resignation of Zolani Matthews and the expiry of terms of office for Qocha, Palesa Kadi and Thembeka Semane.

According to the Icasa Act, the council consists of nine members appointed by the minister. It has been operating with five councillors for months. 

Icasa regulates the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors in the public interest.

TimesLIVE

