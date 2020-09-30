Icasa invites applications for broadband spectrum bidding
South Africa's telecoms regulator on Wednesday said it is inviting applications from mobile operators to bid for high-speed broadband spectrum from October 2 and announced prices for 5G spectrum.
"The authority will make available 406 MHz of spectrum for the provision of mobile broadband services in South Africa," Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng told journalists.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.