'We were denied dignity in mourning' — Ndlozi on Madikizela-Mandela funeral confrontation

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has described the altercation with a police officer at the Fourways Memorial Park in 2018 as a “fundamental” violation of his rights, adding he felt humiliated.

“We were denied our freedom to move or to access the cemetery, we were denied the dignity to mourn someone we had a relationship with. It was a fundamental humiliation,” he testified in court.

EFF leader Julius Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting the police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

When state prosecutor Michelle Hart asked him about Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter's humiliation, Ndlozi said footage of the incident was released to further humiliate him and Malema.