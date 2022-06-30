Communities near mines see little benefit from riches underground

Residents in the dark about social project promises

Residents of Khutsong in Carletonville believe that the mining operations on their doorsteps have brought no positives to their lives as they continue to languish in poor service delivery and stagnant development.



The township on the West Rand is one of many that were mentioned in a social audit report by civic organisations which states that 79% of mining affected communities in the country are not benefiting from the multibillion-rand industry. ..