Parents shut down Soweto school in protest at bad state of structures

Matrics go to old church next door

The Gauteng department of education says the contract the government has with a service provider who failed to complete renovations worth R12m at a Soweto school will be terminated.



On Thursday, parents closed Thubelihle High School in Jabavu, Soweto, demanding the GDE addresses the issue of poor infrastructure at the school. Members of the school governing body (SGB) told Sowetan that the school has been in a bad state for the past five years...