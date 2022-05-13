×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Parents shut down Soweto school in protest at bad state of structures

Matrics go to old church next door

13 May 2022 - 10:22

The Gauteng department of education says the contract the government has with a service provider who failed to complete renovations worth R12m at a Soweto school will be terminated.

On Thursday, parents closed Thubelihle High School in Jabavu, Soweto, demanding the GDE addresses the issue of poor infrastructure at the school. Members of the school governing body (SGB) told Sowetan that the school has been in a bad state for the past five years...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer