South Korean office workers hit convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Seeing increasing demand, GS25 has also launched a new meal subscription service for office workers, which comes with price discounts and deliveries directly to offices.

Peers including CU and 7-Eleven have seen similar surges in demand, while Emart24 saw a 50% jump in lunch-box sales in areas with a large number of office blocks.

Those gains came as the prices of restaurant dishes in South Korea rose 7.4% last month compared with a year earlier, the fastest pace in 24 years.

Dubbed "lunch-flation", the price of beloved dishes such as "galbitang" (beef stew with rice) jumped 12.2% and "nengmyun" (cold noodles) rose 8.1%, according to government statistics.

While convenience store lunches have not been immune from rising costs, their much lower overall prices have helped them gain in popularity.

Around the capital Seoul, average nengmyun prices recently broke above 10,000 won, according to Korea Consumer Agency data, whereas instant ramen noodles are still available at slightly above 1,000 won at convenience stores.

The Bank of Korea estimates each 1% price rise in imported agricultural products will push up processed food prices by 0.36% in the next year and restaurant prices by 0.14% in next three years.

Some operators say diners should expect bigger price hikes.

"As a matter of fact, I need to raise the price even higher," said Lee Sang-jae, who runs a galbitang restaurant in Seoul's central district and has already raised prices twice this year, to 12,000 won from 10,000.

"Instead, I am giving up some of my profit margin, as I also have to consider office workers' light wallets these days."

In a survey by a human resources firm Incruit last month, 96% of 1,004 office workers said they now found lunch prices burdensome. Among those, almost half were looking for ways to cut lunch spending.