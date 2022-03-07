Taxi operators mull over fare hikes as fuel price rises
Call for levy exemption grows
Taxi operators say rising fuel costs could lead to increases in fares as they seek to recover losses.
According to officials of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) commuters will hear at the end of month whether fares will increase as a result of the recent fuel price hike...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.