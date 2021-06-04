Taxi operators, commuters at odds over fares

Soshanguve passengers reject price increases as drivers’ strike continues

Taxi operators in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria embarked on a strike for the second day on Thursday over commuters' refusal to pay increased fares.



The drivers started the strike on Tuesday, saying they hoped the move would make commuters concede to pay the R15 for local trips. The local fare was increased by R3 in March...