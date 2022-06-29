Upskill your employees with an adult matric
This Mandela Month, empower your employees by enrolling them for this qualification, plus a free Essential Computer Skills course at Media Works
Workforce education specialists Media Works, a part of Optimi Workplace, is encouraging companies across SA to celebrate Nelson Mandela's legacy this month by supporting one of the causes he believed in most: education.
In July, give your employees who don’t have their matric the chance to gain this important qualification by studying towards their Amended Senior Certificate (ASC).
For every company that enrols its employees in the ASC programme during Nelson Mandela Month, Media Works will make its Essential Computer Skills course available free of charge. This course is designed to equip adult learners with the critical skills they need to work effectively in today’s digitally connected workplace and society.
“It is estimated that only a third of adults in SA have completed Grade 12, which leaves them without the education necessary to study further or progress in their careers,” says Optimi Workplace MD Jackie Carroll.
In a bid to close this gap, the education department offers the ASC, which is targeted at adult, out-of-school learners who are over the age of 21 and who want to complete their matric. Both tertiary education institutions and employers view the ASC in the same light as the National Senior Certificate (NSC).
“Our enhanced ASC programme was launched in 2016 and has helped thousands of adult learners to achieve their matric,” says Carroll. “Having a matric-level qualification is widely regarded as a minimum level of education by employers. By making this qualification available, businesses in SA have the opportunity to empower their employees, boost the skills levels within their organisations, and earn points towards their BBBEE scorecards.”
Upskilling your workforce
In Media Works’ ASC programme, students can start studying towards their adult matric whenever they want to prepare for their ASC exams, which typically take place between May and July each year. They need to apply for the ASC exams directly with the education department by November the year before the exams take place.
Learners can choose from two self-paced options. The first offers online access to study material, online forums, a self-marking function, a reporting system and the opportunity to write exams in June. The second includes all of the first option’s features, but also provides up to eight tutor-marked assignments per course, one tutor-marked mock exam per course, and contact with a tutor via email.
In either option, learners can choose from 13 subjects, including English, mathematics, physical science and business studies.
BBBEE benefits
Should your company pay for employees to complete their adult matric, this cost can count towards your total skills development spend under the BBBEE codes.
By empowering your employees to thrive through quality education, adult matric creates a win-win scenario for SA’s corporate landscape, where both employers and employees benefit from greater skills development.
Visit www.mediaworks.co.za or email enquiries@mediaworks.co.za to enrol your employees in Media Works’ ASC programme. If you sign up before the end of July 2022, every employee enrolled will have access to Media Works’ Essential Computer Skills course, free of charge.
This article was paid for by Optimi Workplace.