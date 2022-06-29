Upskill your employees with an adult matric

Workforce education specialists Media Works, a part of Optimi Workplace, is encouraging companies across SA to celebrate Nelson Mandela's legacy this month by supporting one of the causes he believed in most: education.

In July, give your employees who don’t have their matric the chance to gain this important qualification by studying towards their Amended Senior Certificate (ASC).

For every company that enrols its employees in the ASC programme during Nelson Mandela Month, Media Works will make its Essential Computer Skills course available free of charge. This course is designed to equip adult learners with the critical skills they need to work effectively in today’s digitally connected workplace and society.

“It is estimated that only a third of adults in SA have completed Grade 12, which leaves them without the education necessary to study further or progress in their careers,” says Optimi Workplace MD Jackie Carroll.

In a bid to close this gap, the education department offers the ASC, which is targeted at adult, out-of-school learners who are over the age of 21 and who want to complete their matric. Both tertiary education institutions and employers view the ASC in the same light as the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

“Our enhanced ASC programme was launched in 2016 and has helped thousands of adult learners to achieve their matric,” says Carroll. “Having a matric-level qualification is widely regarded as a minimum level of education by employers. By making this qualification available, businesses in SA have the opportunity to empower their employees, boost the skills levels within their organisations, and earn points towards their BBBEE scorecards.”