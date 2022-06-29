Brother 'knows suspect' in case of murdered woman found in mineshaft

Malope said he doesn’t know what happened or what the motive was.

“Right now we are not sure because the investigation is still with the police and I haven't had enough time with them to find out exactly what happened.” he said.

Malope said he knew one of the suspects, Modirelwa Maxwell Mokoana.

Malope had previously told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that he was told by his other sister, Tshepiso, that Refiloe had been attacked by people who had asked for help with their car.

“She was sitting in her van where she lives and the people asked to be jump-started. She said to them that she was also stuck and could not help them,” he said at the time.

“Tshepiso asked Refiloe if she knew them. She said they were related to her girlfriend and she then left and went to the shop. Neighbours said on her way back from the shop, the people took her,” said David.

He said eyewitnesses claimed to have seen two men force her into the boot while other men were inside the car.