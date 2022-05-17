Sleepless nights for family after woman's abduction

The family of a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly shoved into the boot of a car at Kgaphamadi village, outside Groblersdal in Limpopo a week ago, said they need all the help they can to get her back home safely.

Refiloe Malope was allegedly seen by neighbours being forced into a white Toyota sedan on May 9 at about 10am. The car sped off in the direction of Motsephiri, according to witnesses.

David Malope, her brother, said he was called on Monday by his other sister, Tshepiso, telling him that Refiloe had been attacked by people who had initially come and asked for help with their car.

“She was sitting in her van where she lives and the people asked to be jump-started. She said to them that she was also stuck and could not help them. When they left the house they met my sister, Tshepiso, coming into the yard,” said David.

“Tshepiso asked Refiloe if she knew them. She said they were related to her girlfriend and she then left and went to the shop. Neighbours said on her way back from the shop, the people took her,” said David.