Second case of monkeypox recorded in SA, this time in Cape Town

A second case of monkeypox has been detected in SA, the national health department reported on Tuesday.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the second patient is a 32-year-old male from Cape Town.

The first case was reported in Gauteng last week.

Just like the first case, the Western Cape patient had no recent travel history outside SA.

“He has no travel history, which suggests there is a high possibility of local transmission,” said Phaahla.

“Though monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness, the situation is slowly evolving with cases being recorded.”