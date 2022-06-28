×

South Africa

Party donors back factions, not the ANC, reports Tau

Gauteng ANC produces solid financials

28 June 2022 - 07:27
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Potential ANC funders are more interested in funding factions than party programmes.

The startling revelation was made by former Gauteng provincial treasurer Parks Tau in his financial report tabled at the 14th Gauteng provincial conference, which sat over the weekend in Benoni, on the East Rand...

