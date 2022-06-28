Party donors back factions, not the ANC, reports Tau
Gauteng ANC produces solid financials
Potential ANC funders are more interested in funding factions than party programmes.
The startling revelation was made by former Gauteng provincial treasurer Parks Tau in his financial report tabled at the 14th Gauteng provincial conference, which sat over the weekend in Benoni, on the East Rand...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.