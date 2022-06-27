Three women in ANC top 5 as Lesufi wins chair

For the first time in the history of the ANC there are three women in leadership positions. The women were elected into the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee's top five over the weekend in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

The conference also saw Panyaza Lesufi emerging as the new provincial chairperson of the ANC in the province. Nomantu Ralehoko was elected deputy chairperson, Tasneem Motara deputy secretary and, beating her opponent by one crucial vote, Morakane Mosupyoe was elected provincial treasurer.

The weekend's hotly contested and at times tumultuous conference saw Lesufi emerge as provincial chairperson after beating his rival Lebogang Maile to the post. Lesufi received 575 votes of the 1,119 votes cast. Maile got 543 votes.