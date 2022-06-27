Three women in ANC top 5 as Lesufi wins chair
For the first time in the history of the ANC there are three women in leadership positions. The women were elected into the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee's top five over the weekend in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.
The conference also saw Panyaza Lesufi emerging as the new provincial chairperson of the ANC in the province. Nomantu Ralehoko was elected deputy chairperson, Tasneem Motara deputy secretary and, beating her opponent by one crucial vote, Morakane Mosupyoe was elected provincial treasurer.
The weekend's hotly contested and at times tumultuous conference saw Lesufi emerge as provincial chairperson after beating his rival Lebogang Maile to the post. Lesufi received 575 votes of the 1,119 votes cast. Maile got 543 votes.
Vuyo Mhaga reacts to Panyaza's win. He says he's excited. #ANCGP #ANCGPconference pic.twitter.com/jZDziaZelu— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) June 26, 2022
Monday was not the first time Lesufi beat Maile in an election. In 2018 he defeated Maile for the deputy chair position when former Gauteng chair David Makhura was elected.
This weekend's provincial conference was characterised by controversy and delays. Jabulani Sithole, an ANC member from Ekurhuleni attempted to interdict conference when he brought an urgent application to the Gauteng high court. The court dismissed the urgency of the matter after the ANC defended its holding the conference .
Just before the election results were announced inside plenary, delegates complained of fatigue, lack of sleep and lack of accommodation provided by the party.
