Downs move would take Williams 'out of comfort zone'

While many feel Ronwen Williams may struggle to topple Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene in the battle for the No 1 jersey at Mamelodi Sundowns, former keeper John Tlale says this is a move that will take him out of his comfort zone.

Williams is expected to complete a move from SuperSport United to Sundowns before the new season starts. He will compete with Onyango, Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss for the No 1 jersey.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has openly revealed that he is ready to move to Sundowns as he wants to win the DStv Premiership title.

“Let him go and compete. He has been in a comfort zone at SuperSport,” Tlale told Sowetan on Monday.

“Sometimes you may think you are the best, playing week in and week out. Even if you make mistakes you know that next week you will play. Let him go there, and I think he will up his game knowing that he won’t go there and relax. He will have to perform to his best in order for him to win the position.”

Tlale admitted that it would be difficult for Williams to win the No 1 jersey but that he may need to be patient with both Onyango and Mweene at the end of their careers.

“To be honest it is going to be difficult but he can go and compete. He is younger than them and those guys are at the end of their careers and in two years’ time I don’t think they will be the same,” he said.

“That’s when he will take over, but now I think they will give him a chance. He is a good goalkeeper. He proved [that] at Bafana Bafana against Morocco. Let him get out of his comfort zone.

“Even though it is risky, sometimes in football you take those risks. He wants to win the league and everyone wants to play for Sundowns.”