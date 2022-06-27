Conference chaos as ANC faces electoral decline
Party report paints a grim picture of its appeal to voters
Chaotic scenes played out at the ANC’s Gauteng provincial conference over the weekend, and the party’s organisational report painted a grim picture of its trajectory ahead of the next general elections.
As former provincial deputy chair and provincial executive committee (PEC) member Lebogang Maile vied for the position of provincial chairperson, one thing remained clear: whoever emerged victorious from the 14th provincial conference had their work cut out for them because of the ANC's electoral decline...
