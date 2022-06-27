×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Conference chaos as ANC faces electoral decline

Party report paints a grim picture of its appeal to voters

27 June 2022 - 07:16
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Chaotic scenes played out at the ANC’s Gauteng provincial conference over the weekend, and the party’s organisational report painted a grim picture of its trajectory ahead of the next general elections.

As former provincial deputy chair Chaotic scenes played out at the ANC’s Gauteng provincial conference over the weekend, and the party’s organisational report painted a grim picture of its trajectory ahead of the next general elections. and provincial executive committee (PEC) member Lebogang Maile vied for the position of provincial chairperson, one thing remained clear: whoever emerged victorious from the 14th provincial conference had their work cut out for them because of the ANC’s electoral decline...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released