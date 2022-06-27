Racism probe into KZN girls' school complete, findings to be made public

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has received a report on allegations of racism and financial administration at Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban.

A panel was established by education department MEC Kwazi Mshengu in March to investigate the allegations after pupils refused to attend classes.

Mshengu appointed the independent panel to look into the allegations and report back to him within 21 days. He said the time frame for the investigation was to make sure they don’t repeat the mistake of “taking shortcuts” that they did in a similar probe at the school in 2019.