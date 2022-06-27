Racism probe into KZN girls' school complete, findings to be made public
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has received a report on allegations of racism and financial administration at Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban.
A panel was established by education department MEC Kwazi Mshengu in March to investigate the allegations after pupils refused to attend classes.
Mshengu appointed the independent panel to look into the allegations and report back to him within 21 days. He said the time frame for the investigation was to make sure they don’t repeat the mistake of “taking shortcuts” that they did in a similar probe at the school in 2019.
As its first order of business, the panel — led by Vusi Khuzwayo SC, supported by evidence leader advocate Makhosini Nkosi, educational psychologist Dr Nontobeko Buthelezi, Jacqueline Pretorius-Bishop and a firm of attorneys, SD Moloi and Associates, provided secretariat support — called for the precautionary suspension of principal Linda Jorgensen pending the investigation.
Mshengu confirmed he received the report in a statement on Monday. He will brief KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and release the report to the public next week.
“I will be studying the report and will brief the premier on the findings and recommendations,” he said.
Simphiwe Moloi, who was part of the panel, told TimesLIVE the commission was happy with the submissions by the school community.
“The response was excellent. We received written and verbal submissions from current and former pupils, parents, the SGB, who all reflected on their experiences in the school. This included input from people who were pupils years back, when the current principal was still a deputy,” he said.
“It was a mix of comments, with people speaking for and against the school. [Some] said they did experience racism, while others said they didn’t ... but obviously I can’t divulge the contents of the report.”
SGB treasurer Bonginkosi Mngadi confirmed they made their submissions but said they were still in the dark about the possible findings or recommendations of the panel.
TimesLIVE
