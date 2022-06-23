Zulaikha Patel takes up struggle for mental health

Anti-racism and social justice activist Zulaikha Patel is lending her voice to help tackle mental health issues facing the youth by telling her own story.

Patel is among South African public figures who are part of Nescafe Classic’s Made Strong campaign which acknowledges and celebrates how people overcome adversaries by coming out of their challenges much stronger.

At just 13, Patel sprang into national stardom by default when she was among pupils who spearheaded protest against discrimination of black hair at Pretoria Girls’ High School in 2016.

The school's hair policy had disregarded certain aspects about haircare by black pupils. And Patel, spotting a huge Afro, became the face of the protest which captured the imagination of the nation.

Six years later and now 19, Patel wants young people battling mental health to know they are not alone and that seeking professional help isn’t something to be ashamed of.

She said despite her seemingly strong personality, she battled mental issues most of her high school years.

“I would often feel as if I wasn’t doing my best or I wasn’t good enough. So, I made a conscious decision then to rather focus on the good that I was doing instead of thinking about myself in a negative light,” Patel said.