South Africa

LISTEN | ‘We are led by fools. No-one will liberate SA better than the EFF’: Malema

By Staff Reporter - 27 June 2022 - 15:15
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is the rightful replacement of the ANC.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted to the final state capture inquiry report released last week, saying it is “gossip” and that chief justice Raymond Zondo “wasted” R2bn as chair of the inquiry.

Malema said the EFF is the rightful replacement of the ANC and the red berets would make education compulsory.

TimesLIVE

