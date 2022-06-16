SPOTLIGHT | 'Lightyear' has fans buzzing; local thriller on Netflix; preview of Gru’s origin story

This week’s Spotlight episode looks at what’s new on the big screen — the latest Pixar cinema animation, Lightyear, on from June 16 at cinemas, in IMAX and in 3D. Embarking on an intergalactic adventure, beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear faces challenges in space, but he also has a few personal battles to overcome. He learns that his quest for perfection and his duties as a space ranger are not ultimately the definition of self-worth.

Director Angus MacLane, who is best known for his work as director of Toy Story and Cars, collects an all-star cast for Lightyear, including Chris Evans as Buzz, Keke Palmer, James Brolin and Taika Waititi, to name a few. Spotlight was out and about this week at the Disney/Pixar red carpet pre-screening.

Netflix is streaming Collision, a local thriller which follows the course of one fateful day involving a multi-car pile-up, an army veteran and a socialite’s daughter trapped in the trunk of a notorious gangster’s car. The life-altering consequences of these incidents deals with themes of corruption, xenophobia, racism and much more. Award-winning Fabien Martorell directs the cast of Vuyo Dabula, Langley Krikwood, Mpho Seben and others. Don’t miss Collette’s interviews with the cast on @Spotlight South Africa.

Spotlight also looks ahead to everybody’s favourite yellow, and impossibly naughty, henchmen: Stuart, Bob and Kevin. Yes, these famous minions are coming to visit us in-studio, and make sure you visit our Facebook page to stand a chance to meet them. There is great excitement building towards the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, releasing at cinemas from July 1.