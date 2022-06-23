Gardee family threatens to 'spill the beans' if police don't act on information about murder of Hillary

Family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told TimesLIVE the family was alarmed by the apparent failure by police to work on “verifiable and credible information”. The family claimed to have handed over evidence they believe could help police arrest more suspects.

“The family gave police credible and verifiable information that could lead to the arrest of more people in the murder case of their daughter. The family had resolved to give SAPS space to work on this case. But the longer that continues, we’ll have no choice but to divulge to the public the information SAPS has been sitting on,” Tambo said.

TimesLIVE understands that among other things the Gardee family handed to police were cellphone records of the alleged suspect(s).

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said investigations were continuing.