×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mixed views on people electing their president directly

Fears of vote buying and dictators

24 June 2022 - 07:15
Mpho Koka Journalist

Following the Zondo commission's recommendation that calls for the scrapping of the current electoral system in favour of an option that will see the public directly electing their president outside of the political party, Sowetan took to the streets of Johannesburg to get people's views on this suggestion.

Vusi Kunene, 22 ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released