Mixed views on people electing their president directly
Fears of vote buying and dictators
Following the Zondo commission's recommendation that calls for the scrapping of the current electoral system in favour of an option that will see the public directly electing their president outside of the political party, Sowetan took to the streets of Johannesburg to get people's views on this suggestion.
Vusi Kunene, 22 ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.