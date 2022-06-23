Zondo hands over final report with no regrets

Ramaphosa says chief justice never discussed substance of work

Chief justice Raymond Zondo said he has no regrets as he pulled down a curtain on the work of a commission of inquiry into state capture by handing over final parts of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night.



Zondo, who delivered the last volumes after more than a two-hour delay, frustrations and speculation that went into tailspin, apologised for keeping South Africans waiting and said the commission faced challenges they could not avoid. He described the commission's work as one fraught with challenges...