'Nothing untoward' in my interactions with Zondo, says Ramaphosa

“Not once did we even discuss the evidence that I presented to the commission which was heard by the chief justice and he had said that he has a chapter or so dealing with the evidence. I do not even know where that is.

“And for all I care, and the high regard I have for the chief justice, he could have made a negative finding against me, which I would accept, and it is in the basis on which we deal with each other on these matters because the chief justice has to do his work without fear, without favour, and without any form of prejudice.”

As the judge who has been chairing the commission, Ramaphosa said Zondo had been guided precisely by that.

When asked if he would do anything different about the delays and the perception that this could compromise the credibility of the report, Zondo said: “I have had occasion quite a few times in the past four years to emphasise how important the work of this commission was. I have indicated the lengths to which I have gone to try to make sure that if anything goes wrong it shouldn’t be because we did not try to make sure things were done right.”

Zondo said that had been his approach as well as that of the commission.

But, he said, this didn't mean they were never in a situation that they would have preferred not to be in.

He admitted there had been delays.

“It would have been difficult to avoid some of the delays, if not all of them. I am satisfied that we have done all that we could to make sure that if anything was found wrong with the report by a court it should not be because we treated the report in a manner that did not show how important it is.”

He added that of course he would have liked a situation where there were no delays and everything happened on time.

“People have the right to go to court and challenge the report and the commission will deal with those when they come.”