WATCH | 'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak outside court

Eleven people accused of murdering e-hailing taxi driver Abongile Mafalala appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday.

Mafalala was assaulted and set alight in Parkwood last month after false information was put out that he had kidnapped children in the area.

The state is set to oppose a formal bail application on July 13.

The accused are also charged with malicious damage to property and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Of the 11 accused, one is a 15-year-old boy who will remain in his father’s custody.