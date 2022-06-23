WATCH | 'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak outside court
Eleven people accused of murdering e-hailing taxi driver Abongile Mafalala appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday.
Mafalala was assaulted and set alight in Parkwood last month after false information was put out that he had kidnapped children in the area.
The state is set to oppose a formal bail application on July 13.
The accused are also charged with malicious damage to property and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Of the 11 accused, one is a 15-year-old boy who will remain in his father’s custody.
Mafalala’s family and friends were upset that the accused's faces can’t be revealed to the media.
“[At] the time they were beating Abongile ... they were happy, they wanted their faces to be shown. But now today [Thursday] they don’t want their faces to be shown. That’s nonsense. They should be shown all over.”
State advocate Kepler Uys said no images could be published before a planned identity parade.
Loved ones of Mafalala said they hoped justice would be served.
“I think we’re going to get justice at the end of the day. And I’m so happy about the process and everything, because the prosecutor explained everything to us and we’re sure that they’re not going to get bail.”
TimesLIVE
